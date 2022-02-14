inTechnology brings Milesight Partner Program to Australia

Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution) Credit: inTechnology Distribution

Brisbane-based inTechnology Distribution has added global networking vendor Milesight IoT to its Australian portfolio.

Founded in 2011, Milesite provides LoRaWAN-based hardware for internet of things (IoT) networks and, as ARN understands, previously operated as direct-to-channel.

Originally specialising in video surveillance, Milesight has now expanded its portfolio into IoT and communications industries, covering both LoRaWAN and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

As a result of the distribution deal, inTechnology will launch Milesight's Partner Program in Australia, which will offer partners various tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing and co-development.

According to inTechnology, Milesight has already signed a deal with Queensland-based EduMon, which has used the vendor's Indoor Ambience Monitoring Sensor to create an air quality monitor.

InTechnology will be offering pre and post-sales training along with Milesight certification training to the channel, the distributor added.

“We are very excited to be representing such an innovative AI IoT provider in Milesight IoT to our channel partners across Australia”, said Mark Winter, CEO of inTechnology Distribution. “The market for IoT solutions is expanding at an incredible pace but isn’t yet considered truly mainstream."

As Milesight looks to expand its Australian footprint, Winter said areas such smart classrooms, smart farming, the smart office and water management were ripe for IoT growth.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of IoT projects both pre- and post-COVID and this has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into the IoT space," he added.

Last year, inTechnology also bagged deals with real-time location systems (RTLS) vendor Quuppa and US-based wireless patient monitoring provider Caretaker Medical.