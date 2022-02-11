DXC scores multi-year Newcastle Uni managed services deal

Claims this makes the university one of the first in Australia to have its core campus application supported entirely by a partner.

Credit: University of Newcastle

DXC Technology has won a multi-year managed services contract with the University of Newcastle for the management of its Oracle-based PeopleSoft Campus Solutions application.



According to the systems integrator, this makes the university — which has over 37,000 students, 1,100 academic staff and 1,500 administrative staff — one of the first in the country to utilise a strategic partner to support the entirety of its core campus application.

Under the terms of the deal, which is worth an unspecified amount and will last for an initial three-year period, DXC’s Oracle practice DXC Red Rock will provide managed services for the application, which includes 24/7 critical coverage, Amazon Web Service (AWS) technology management, database, middleware support and continuous delivery service.



Previously, the University of Newcastle managed the application internally.

By appointing DXC to manage PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, the University is aiming to support its business users, reduce the operational risk of licence compliance and general operations as well as leverage its time to focus on innovation instead of application management.



“The University of Newcastle is committed to ensuring a high continuity of service in a cost-effective manner,” said Ben Patey, associate director for solutions at the University of Newcastle.



“Our partnership with DXC ensures that our applications are always up to date with the latest patching releases and all the university enhancements required are deployed, maximising our investment in the software.”

This is the latest deal win for the systems integrator, coming months after documents revealed DXC had won a collective $110 million in contracts with the Department of Defence.

In January this year, DXC announced that its post-tax profit during its 2021 financial year, with post-tax profit skyrocketing by 580 per cent year-on-year to $49.6 million.