Ex-NSW premier lands MD role at Optus

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has landed a job with Optus, targeting the enterprise, business and institutional markets, months after leaving her position in the state government.



In the newly created role of managing director for enterprise, business and institutional, Berejiklian will “help transform our approach to business customers,” according to Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“Gladys is a proven leader who demonstrated her renowned strength, leadership, discipline and composure in successfully guiding Australia’s largest state through one of the biggest challenges in its history while earning the support and gratitude of the community for her tireless contribution,” said Rosmarin.

“She also builds and fosters loyal and dedicated teams who really go above and beyond for her.

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus. In bringing our business-focused teams together under this newly created role I truly believe that our collective energies can deliver superior customer outcomes in market segments that continue to be dominated by the incumbent.”

On her appointment, Berejiklian said she will be working alongside Rosmarin and the broader executive team at the telco.

“I am excited and proud to join an organisation that impacts the lives of millions of Australians every day and prides itself in providing outstanding customer service,” she said.

Berejiklian left her previous position as NSW Premier back in October last year, when the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) revealed it would be investigating allegations involving her and former member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire.

In a statement at the time, Berejiklian said she could not remain in her position, as continuing as Premier would “disrupt the state government during a time when our entire attention should be focused on the challenges confronting New South Wales”.

“I do not want to be a distraction from what should be the focus of the state government during this pandemic, which is the well-being of our citizens,” she said.

In Optus’ recent results for the first half of its financial year ending 30 September, the telco posted a return to net profit, reporting $35 million in the black.