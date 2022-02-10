N-able Security Competition Terms and Conditions

Terms and conditions



1. The Contest begins on 14 February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) and ends on 14 March 2022 at Midnight (Contest Period).

2. ELIGIBILITY – VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. This Contest is open to persons who: (a) Are legal residents of Australia; (b) Are at least 18 years old; Persons in any of the following categories are NOT eligible to enter, participate in, or win the Contest: (a) persons who on or after 1 January, 2014 were or are officers, directors or employees of IDG Communications Pty Ltd (ABN. 14 001 592 650) or any of IDG’s respective parent, subsidiary, or affiliated companies, or service agencies, or independent contractors of any of the above organisation; (b) individuals engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Contest and the entities specified in (a) above, the “Promotion Entity”; and (c) persons who are immediate family members (defined as spouse or biological or step- mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, or son and each of their respective spouses) of any person in any of the preceding categories, regardless of where they live, and/or individuals who reside in the same household, whether related or not, as any person in any of the preceding categories. Any questions and/or issues concerning eligibility shall be determined at the sole discretion of IDG.

3. HOW TO ENTER. You can enter the Contest by completing the following during the Contest Period: (a) Downloading the N-able report, https://www.arnnet.com.au/whitepaper/374345/how-integrated-endpoint-protection-is-changing-managed-security-services-options-for-australian-orga; (b) Going to the survey located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/72LZPHL (“Contest Website”); (c) Answering a few questions and completing the survey; (d) Fill in your contact details.

Only one entry per person during the Contest Period will be accepted. By submitting an entry you agree to these Official Rules at the time of entry.

4. WINNER SELECTION. At the end of the Contest Period, the winners will be selected on 16 March 2022 by the ARN editorial team. Winners will be notified by email using the contact information provided at the time of entry. IDG will make two attempts to contact the winner. If IDG is unable to contact a potential winner, the corresponding Entry Submission may be deemed ineligible to win a prize and the next highest ranked Entry Submission may be chosen. IDG shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by the potential winner for any reason. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the affected entry will be deemed submitted by the authorised account holder of the email account from which it was sent. A potential winner may be required to provide IDG with proof that the potential winner is the authorised account holder of the email account associated with the submitted entry. If a dispute cannot be resolved to IDG's satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible to win a prize but these Official Rules will otherwise continue to govern the affected entry.

5. PRIZES / APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE. The winners will each receive a Park Premier Black Gold Trim Rollerball Pen valued at $660AUD. Prizes are not transferable, exchangeable, or redeemable for cash and must be accepted as awarded, with no substitutions of any kind, except by IDG, who reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the winner’s sole responsibility. All details and other restrictions of prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by IDG in its sole discretion.



The winners shall be solely responsible for any required federal, state, provincial and/or local taxes, sales tax, surcharges, service charges, delivery, processing and handling fees, and all other costs incurred in claiming the prize. If required by law, IDG reserves the right to withhold and remit to the appropriate taxing authorities the amount of any tax or taxes due. With respect to non-cash prizes, it may be legally necessary (as determined by IDG in its sole discretion) for the prize winners to pay the amount of any tax before receiving the prize. If any prize notification email, letter or prize is returned as undeliverable, winners may be disqualified and the next highest scoring Entry Submission may be selected as the winner. Confirmation of prize winners is subject to IDG's verification.

IDG cannot accurately predict the number of Entry Submissions in the Contest and therefore reserves the right, in addition to those other rights reserved herein, to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these Official Rules or use criteria selected by Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion to identify those Entry Submissions that will be judged.

6. GENERAL THIS COMPETITION / CONTEST IS A GAME OF SKILL. CHANCE PLAYS NO PART IN DETERMINING THE WINNERS. AS AN ENTRANT IN THIS CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT THE PROMOTION ENTITIES (A) SHALL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES, DAMAGES OR INJURIES OF ANY KIND RESULTING FROM YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR ANY CONTEST-RELATED ACTIVITY, OR FROM YOUR ACCEPTANCE, RECEIPT, POSSESSION AND/OR USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE(S), AND (B) HAVE NOT MADE ANY WARRANTY, REPRESENTATION OR GUARANTEE EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN FACT OR IN LAW, WITH RESPECT TO THE PRIZE(S), INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, TO SUCH PRIZE’S QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

IDG assumes no responsibility for any damage to your computer system which is occasioned by accessing the Contest Website or participating in the Contest, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, IDG are not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, misprinted, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or postage-due submissions, Video Entries, Written Entry Submissions or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet Service Providers, Websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. IDG reserve the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or the Contest Website, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, and IDG reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event IDG is prevented from awarding prize(s) or continuing with the Contest as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labour dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g. SARS), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within IDG’s control (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be required, IDG shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Contest. If the Contest is terminated for Force Majeure before the designated end date, IDG may (if possible) select the winner(s) from all eligible, non-suspect Entry Submissions received as of the date of the event giving rise to the termination. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued in accordance with law by a duly authorized representative of IDG. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. This Contest is governed under the laws of the State of NSW, Australia. Except where prohibited, in the event that any dispute arises regarding the meaning or interpretation of these Official Rules and/or this Contest, participants agree that the dispute shall be resolved by applying the laws of the State of NSW, Australia and that it shall be resolved within and by the federal or state courts located in the State of NSW, Australia.

7. DATA PRIVACY. All Contest entrants agree that personal data, especially name and address, may be processed, stored and otherwise used in Australia for the purposes and within the context of the Contest and any other purposes outlined in these Official Rules. Entrants further agree that the data may also be used by IDG in order to check entrants’ identity, their email and/or postal address and telephone number, or to otherwise verify their eligibility to participate in the Contest. If reasonably feasible, entrants may ask to access any personal data held about them by IDG by writing to IDG at the address listed above. If an entrant’s data is not provided, entrant’s Entry Submission will be deemed ineligible.

