ASI Solutions boosts Microsoft skills with Tablet PC acquisition

Nathan Lowe (ASI Solutions)

ASI Solutions has acquired Victoria-based Microsoft tablet and productivity training expert Tablet PC.

The acquisition will help ASI customers move to a modern workplace through streamlined access to end-user adoption training and education in an effort to maximise their return on investment in Microsoft solutions.

Founded in 2011, Tablet PC particularly stood out because its training and consulting capabilities aligned closely with ASI's requirements, it is claimed.



Along with its Victoria headquarters, Tablet PC also has offices in Sydney and the Gold Coast, Queensland, boasting supplier agreements with companies such as Rio Tinto, SP Ausnet, Newcrest, BMA Mining, Melbourne Water and Veolia as well as hundreds of local, state and federal government entities.

“The increase in remote working and the move to the modern workplace have required employees to become more confident with using advanced technology daily, including devices and software,” ASI managing director Nathan Lowe said.

“Ensuring staff members are well-equipped and set up to use this technology is crucial for an organisation’s productivity. Therefore, education and training play a crucial role in an organisation’s ability to gain maximum ROI from new technology.

“ASI Solutions delivers a consulting and solutions-based offering to customers and the Tablet PC acquisition will further bolster this capability in a highly complementary way.”

All current Tablet PC staff members will remain in their roles, with Brett and Mathew Gilbertson stepping into the management team at ASI Solutions, which continues to be led by directors Nathan and Justin Lowe.

The acquisition of Tablet PC will mean that ASI Solutions customers will have immediate access to training, adoption, and cultural change services.

ASI Solutions has grown its Microsoft practice significantly in the past two years, adding the training capability through Tablet PC was a natural progression and it plans to continue to invest in this space down the track.

“There was a strong cultural fit between ASI Solutions and Tablet PC, with both organisations being family-run businesses with similar values and culture,” Lowe pointed out. “That was an important part of the decision to acquire Tablet PC, because it means the teams will merge seamlessly. The integration will be completed quickly, with the team anticipating it will be complete by the end of April.”

With significant growth in the Microsoft practice and continual strategic focus on this area, ASI has added new specialists, increased its technical capabilities and expanded its footprint into Victoria and Queensland.



“Both ASI Solutions and Tablet PC have strong relationships with Microsoft. And like Microsoft, we are aligned with the mission to help every person and organisation to achieve more on the Microsoft platform,” Tablet PC director Brett Gilbertson said. “This acquisition shows how focused ASI Solutions is on helping its customers to maximise the value of their Microsoft investment.

“The sudden transition to the modern hybrid workplace has been tough for many organisations and, with this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to be able to turn challenges into positive change. Both teams are excited about working closely together to achieve this.”

In October, Lowe revealed ASI's desire to launch into Asia following another 12 months of strong financial performance, favouring acquisition over organic growth to expand beyond Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).