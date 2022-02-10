Monday.com taps Angus Mansfield to lead APAC channel

Angus Mansfield (Monday.com) Credit: Supplied

Enterprise software vendor Monday.com has hired XCentral founder and channel veteran Angus Mansfield as its regional director of partnerships for Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Mansfield will be focused on accelerating Monday.com’s regional growth strategy, engaging channel partners and global system integrators to sell its Work OS solution in enterprise organisations.

“I’m thrilled to join the Monday.com team, after witnessing its impressive growth from the sidelines the last couple years,” Mansfield said. "Monday.com’s partner ecosystem is so robust and the opportunities are endless given the nature of its Work OS and I’m looking forward to playing a role in empowering business and teams to excel in every aspect of their work.”

Mansfield first entered the IT channel with Dimension Data in 2000. Four years later, he co-founded systems integrator and managed service provider XCentral, where he held a number of leadership roles, including sales director.

The Microsoft partner was bought by Nexon Asia Pacific in 2020, with Mansfield taking on the role as the parent company's sales director.

Dean Swan, Monday.com's Asia Pacific and Japan regional director, said Mansfield "brings with him a wealth of experience in driving business growth" to the company.

"[He] has an entrepreneurial mindset that is a perfect fit for the next phase of Monday.com in APAC," Swan said. "I look forward to working with Angus to help take our regional partnerships."