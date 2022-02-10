NBN Co business revenue surges, along with debt

Stephen Rue (NBN Co) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co's revenue from business customers increased to $493 million in the first half of FY22, up 24 per cent from $397 million in the first half of FY21.



While still only a fraction of the National Broadband Network (NBN) builder’s overall revenue tally, the uptake in business-grade services helped to push the company’s total revenue to $2.5 billion for the six months to 31 December 2021, a 12 per cent increase on H1 FY21.

The result was underpinned by the acquisition of new customers and strong demand for higher speed broadband plans, NBN Co noted in its half-yearly financial report.



This was despite the network builder's very high speed NBN services of over 100 Mbps declining by around 195,000 services in the September quarter last year.



The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), including subscriber costs, was $1.5 billion in the first half, reflecting a $1.1 billion improvement on the corresponding period last year.



This was largely as a result of revenue growth and declining operating expenditure and subscriber-related payments to Telstra and Optus.

Specifically, in the first half of FY22, NBN Co recognised $126 million in subscriber costs to Telstra and Optus, compared to $809 million in the first half of FY21.

As previously stated, these subscriber costs will continue to decrease throughout the fiscal year and are forecast to cease during FY23.

NBN Co’s all-important residential average revenue per user (ARPU) rate increased to $46 in the six months to 31 December 2021, up from $45 in FY21.

The uplift in residential ARPU was driven by customer demand with more customers selecting or upgrading to higher speed tier plans, the network builder stated.

While revenue was up, so was debt. NBN Co said it remains focused on raising $27.5 billion in bank and capital markets debt by June 2024.

According to the company’s financials, its overall borrowings, or group debt, at the end of the six-month period stood at $24.7 billion, $900 million -- or 4 per cent -- up from the $23.8 billion it claimed as of 30 June 2021.

The company’s private borrowings totalled $19.8 billion as of 31 December 2021, which includes new bank and capital markets debt raisings of $8 billion in FY21 and a further $5.6 billion during the first half of FY22, $900 million of which was an increase in available bank debt facilities.



However, as of 31 December 2021, the company had repaid $12.1 billion of its $19.5 billion loan from the federal government and remains on track to repay the outstanding $7.4 billion balance.

At the same time, the company said its weighted average cost of drawn debt continues to decline and was 2.29 per cent at 31 December 2021.



Meanwhile, capital expenditure in the first half was $1.16 billion, with network upgrades, connection costs and investments in new developments and business products making up the lion’s share of that spending.



“Our strong capabilities and predictable cashflows have earned the trust of the national and international investment community and as a result we have successfully raised $19.8 billion in private debt and borrowings to date at very competitive interest rates,” NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue said.



“The strength of our business model has enabled us to bring forward $4.5 billion of investment in the network to help meet customers’ future needs and accelerate our repayment of the Commonwealth loan.

“We are pleased to confirm that we are on track to deliver financial results for the full year in line with guidance provided in the FY22 corporate plan.”



At the same time, NBN Co connected approximately 190,000 additional premises in the six months to 31 December 2021 to close the half-year with 8.4 million premises connected to the network.

As of 31 December 2021, 76 per cent of residential and business customers were connected to plans based on NBN wholesale speed tiers with peak download speeds of 50 Mbps and above up from 70 per cent twelve months prior.



NBN Co claimed it is making “good progress” on its $4.5 billion Network Investment Plan, which aims to make the NBN Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier, capable of achieving peak wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, accessible by up to 75 per cent of premises on the fixed line network, or approximately 8 million premises, by the end of 2023.



Moreover, the company said it is on schedule for the commercial launch of the fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) upgrade program, which will enable the first premises to place their orders for NBN Home Fast, NBN Home Superfast and NBN Home Ultrafast services from late March 2022



“NBN Co is meeting its promise to customers and delivering on the company’s purpose to lift the digital capability of Australia,” said Rue.



“We have built a strong, resilient, secure and stable network that has proven its worth, particularly over the last two years, as customers in metropolitan, regional and remote areas of Australia have relied on the network to work and study from home, gain access to vital services such as telehealth appointments, shop, connect with friends and family, and be entertained,” he added.

The latest results follow a period of increased criticism of NBN Co from both contractors and the country's largest telcos.



In September last year, Australia’s five biggest telcos rallied together against what they claimed was “insufficient” COVID-19 relief, with Vocus going as far as to accuse the broadband builder of “profiteering” from the recent crisis.

A month later, NBN Co backed down to pressure from the telecommunications industry over its calculation of credit relief on the back of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks.



In August 2021, NBN Co revealed its efforts to consolidate its partner portals, which it claimed was already underway, the move coming just a few months after it conceded it had ‘issues’ with its field service app, resulting in worker uproar earlier last year.

