Telstra to boost govt cyber security standing with services launch

Telstra is set to boost its Australian government cyber security standing with the impending launch of new services targeting the edge and detection and response capabilities.

The solutions, dubbed Sovereign SecureEdge and Cyber Detection and Response, have been built to meet the requirements of all levels of government – federal, state and local — including Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment measures.

Both these solutions will be supplemented by a new specialist team at the telco.

According to Telstra, Sovereign SecureEdge has been built with cloud architecture, assists in implementing “stringent” compliance measures without requiring users to build functionality from scratch. Additionally, the solution also aims to reduce latency and limitations when compared to perimeter-based security solutions.

Meanwhile, Cyber Detection and Response develops on the telco's existing security operations centres and integrates with government systems, endpoints and cloud services.

“As we recover from the pandemic, reliance on digital services will remain critical, so it’s important that we secure and protect our digital environment, as disruptions due to cyber attacks could significantly impact the economy and its recovery,” said Nicole McMahon, Telstra Enterprise Group owner for government.

“Telstra’s capability to protect, detect and respond to cyber threats, coupled with the unparalleled visibility of threats we have from operating the largest and most complex network in Australia, uniquely positions us to be able to act on cyber issues in real time.

“Our team of technology and cyber experts can provide federal, state and local government with the secure, sovereign and intelligent networks and technology solutions to keep Australia safe.”

Both services also build on Telstra’s suite of existing government services, including private networks and flexible cloud management platforms, unified communications and mobility solutions, as well as internet of things (IoT) solutions.

No specific date was provided for when these solutions will be made available, with the telco saying they will be live “in the coming months”.

The upcoming launch of these government cyber security solutions come days after the telco announced its largest ever IoT deal with Intellihub for over four million IoT SIMs worth $100 million, which in turn followed the news that Telstra plans to invest a combined $1.6 million for satellite deployment project and construct an inter-city fibre network.

This also comes months after the telco announced its managed services arm, Telstra Purple, launched Telstra Hybrid Cloud, a fully integrated, flexible and secure managed public and private cloud solution, in December 2021.