Meet the WIICTA winner: Emma Lo Russo of Digivizer

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australia tech channel since first launching in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Emma Lo Russo (Digivizer) wins the Entrepreneur Award. Credit: ARN / IDG

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Entrepreneur award in 2021, Emma Lo Russo co-founded digital analytics and activations company Digivizer in 2010, with the original concept focusing on creating technology using advanced algorithms and big data analytics.



Since its inception, Emma has taken the company into Southeast Asia, growing to more than 45 employees with clients and users more than doubling, year-on-year, in Australia and abroad.



How did you get your break into the IT industry and progress to where you are now?

My entry into the IT sector was tangential -- my background is in marketing, and my early career was in the agency, financial services and health sectors. I moved to ASX-listed electronics design software company Altium in 2003 as director of marketing and became president and chief operating officer in 2005.

Here I was able to bring my experience in building brands, awareness and driving sales and customer success to a global software company. Today Altium is one of the highest performing Australian-listed tech companies with the majority of its revenues earned outside Australia, but back then it was relatively unknown. Driving global expansion, seeing the tremendous impact of technology like mobile devices, cloud infrastructure and cheaper, but more-powerful processing power unlocking new possibilities for businesses and consumers, was both exciting and fulfilling.

I loved the speed of change and the continuous new opportunities that the IT industry embodied. It motivated me to continuously innovate, working out how to make a difference. I loved working with clever people with unusual ideas who were prepared to take on the world. And I learned a great deal about running a global IT company.

What was your inspiration behind taking the leap and starting up your company?

I loved what I was doing as a senior leader in an organisation, but I had this burning question of my own: could I create, build and lead my own global company? Was the innovation and growth I was driving for others something I could do from scratch? For me, that was also influenced by the huge need to understand the customer and the opportunities that opened up with the appearance of big data, social media and smartphone proliferation in the late 2000s.

On my trips to China I would see widespread use of mobile devices untethered from the Cat-5 network cables we still used ourselves. I could see new opportunities where mobile, social media and big data analytics all touched, in being able to distill and provide insights based on data into what customers, consumers and other audiences were thinking, about the brands they were engaging with on social media, and the decisions they were making.

I could see marketing was about to change big time, with super-empowered consumers in charge of their personal digital experiences. They would engage, learn, shop and influence on a scale that had never been seen before. Those two factors -- the desire to create and build my own business, and the opportunities to create something that really didn't yet exist -- were fundamental in my decision to leave Altium and found Digivizer.

In my particular case, I also took time off with my young family between leaving Altium and founding Digivizer, partly to allow me space to consider what I sought to achieve, and the opportunities and risks around moving away from a corporate role, and towards a start-up focused on helping businesses understand the digital footprint of their customers! I think having the support and understanding of your family, your partner in particular, is essential when making this type of decision.

Credit: ARN / IDG Emma Lo Russo (Digivizer) wins the Entrepreneur Award.

What are the plans for your business in the months ahead?

Our focus is very much on growing our platform business -- growing users and revenue from our digital sales performance insights technology. Although we do have private investors, historically we have grown Digivizer through the profits we have reinvested from our marketing services anchored to our platform.

Early on, customers welcomed the data and insights we were able to give them from early versions of our software, but also sought advice and support on how to make best use of those insights.

We have therefore first boot-strapped, and then grown, Digivizer primarily from our digital services. Over the past two years, that focus has moved towards full-blown SaaS [software-as-a-service] sales of our platform to end-users. That focus accelerates over the next 12 months with a focus on building out our reseller, affiliate and digital marketing programs. We continue to seek to grow overseas.

The Digivizer platform can be used by any English-speaking business anywhere in the world that wants to know how its investment in digital marketing is performing across multiple social media, search and web platforms, and across organic, earned and paid media.

Who or what has influenced you professionally?

There are a number of individuals who continue to influence my thinking and the way I do business. I have great insights and support from my investors. I'm also a member of a number of tech entrepreneur groups and am amazed and motivated by the stories and insights they share.



I have also recently engaged a business coach to challenge me. But core to me is a ferocious need to continuously learn -- I read, listen, ask, connect and do all I can to learn from others on a daily basis.

I follow the advice I give others, to also continuously test myself and the levers I use, to see what works and what doesn’t to drive business and personal growth.

What are your professional ambitions?

Digivizer's vision has remained unchanged from our founding. Everything we do is about making it easy for any business, anywhere, to grow through understanding, delivering and making good decisions to drive better returns on their investment in digital marketing.

Our original vision was to open up the power of insights to every business, not just organisations with large budgets and large teams. That remains my personal, professional ambition.

We want to grow the company, of course, and the feedback we continue to get from users, customers and investors is that the platform and technology we have really do address a real business need, in a way that is different.

We also have a mantra at Digivizer that we seek to hire people who are smart, talented, get things done, and who aren't an arsehole! Our ambition is to deliver an easy way to grow any business and to do that we need to keep hiring the best people, offer them a great place to work for, and an environment that allows them to be fulfilled, to be empowered, and to make a difference. The brilliant people and big opportunity in front of me is a powerful force to drive ambition and outcomes.