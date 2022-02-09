Megaport’s partner play pays off, despite net loss

The publicly listed company’s revenue for the half-year period ending 31 December 2021 was $51.2 million, an increase of $15.2 million.

Vincent English (Megaport) Credit: Megaport

Network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport is talking up the launch of its new whitelabel software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and a fresh partner portal as it eyes solid revenue growth and narrowing losses.



The publicly listed company’s revenue for the half-year period ending 31 December 2021 was $51.2 million, an increase of $15.2 million, or 42 per cent from the same period ended 31 December 2020.



The Australian headquartered provider's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the month of December 2021 was $9.2 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 46 per cent up from the month of December 2020.



However, net loss for the six-month period was $20.2 million. Yet this sees the company heading in the right direction from the $38.4 million net loss it posted in the first half of its 2020 financial year.



The business generated a profit after direct network costs of $30.9 million for the half-year period, an increase of $12.7 million, or 69 per cent up from the same period ended 31 December 2020.



Indeed, the company saw growth across an array of metrics. In December 2021, Megaport reached 2,455 customers across 768 'Enabled Data Centres' in 138 cities.



During the period, Megaport completed and launched its PartnerVantage program, which was designed to enable indirect channel partners to sell and provision Megaport services on behalf of their customers.

Since its launch, Megaport has announced partnerships with two major value-added distributors, Arrow and TD Synnex, the latter of which was announced in January.

“With the launch of the PartnerVantage portal in November, we have transformed our channel program to align our NaaS offering for reselling across a variety of indirect channel segments,” Vincent English, Megaport CEO, said.



“Key agreements with TD Synnex and Arrow Electronics make Megaport the first NaaS platform to enable software-defined cloud interconnection services with leading value-added distributors.”



English also touted the company’s new whitelabel service, made possible by its acquisition of US-based multicloud and edge automation platform provider InnovoEdge for US$15 million last year.

“Since the acquisition of InnovoEdge in August 2021, we have moved quickly to integrate the InnovoStudio service with Megaport’s NaaS platforms, leading to the launch of MegaportONE – a whitelabel, SaaS platform that enables connectivity and control to the cloud, and through the cloud,” English said.

“Partners are able to use Megaport ONE to integrate their own unique services into Megaport’s NaaS environment and offer holistic IT solutions so their customers can orchestrate, network and enablecritical network, compute and application resources in real time.”

