DNX Solutions launches new Citadel brand amid global expansion

Plans to expand consulting and product services into US and Asian markets.

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney-based cloud services provider DNX Solutions has launched a new compliance product-focused company named Citadel by DNX Solutions as it prepares for global expansion.

DNX, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, will focus on a new line of technology product offerings with the launch of the Citadel brand that will be led by general manager Bo Melin.

Prior to his role with DNX, Melin worked for Power Flow Consulting, Suncorp, Service NSW and Westpac.

Available through the AWS marketplace, Citadel’s flagship product will be a platform-as-a-service designed for building and running cloud solutions in compliance with the regulatory framework including Consumer Data Right, PCI, SOC2, or HIPAA standards.

The Citadel launch heralds an expansion of all DNX consulting and product services into US and Asian markets, and the creation of a new line of products leveraging its partnerships with AWS, Trend Micro and DataDog.

DNX Solutions CTO Allan Denot said the launch was a reaction to market demand from organisations ranging from government, public sector and enterprise, as well as start-ups looking to scale-up fast and ensure security.

“Australian companies are struggling to achieve compliance, spending a lot of money and being delayed and we believe the time is right to take DNX to the next stage globally through expanding into products,” Denot said.

“Our solution is built on our experience and automation tools, and AWS well-architected framework. With Citadel you get a compliant environment from day one, and it will be updated and maintained -- continuous compliance.”

DNX Solutions CEO and Citadel co-founder Helder Klemp said DNX will further expand its services into Independent Software Vendors, medium and enterprise business space.



It will seek to offer solutions for cloud foundation, application migration and modernisation, open banking, data analytics, engineering and managed services.

“DNX Solutions is driven by its strong team focused culture, and community minded approach to IP through collaborative development with partners,” he said.

In December, AWS officially launched its new Asia Pacific (Jakarta) region, pledging to invest an estimated US$5 billion (Rp71.7 trillion) in Indonesia over the next 15 years.