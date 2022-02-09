Telcos drag feet on fixing business issues

Complaints about business losses and disconnections in error also increased from Q1.

Judi Jones (Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman) Credit: Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman

The number of outstanding small business complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) yet to be fully resolved rose by nearly 25 per cent during the second quarter of the 2022 financial year.



According to the Ombudsman’s latest Quarterly report, the number of complaint resolutions that were agreed to, but not yet met, increased by 24.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter, from 190 complaints in Q1 to 237 complaints in Q2.

More small businesses are also hurting as a result of telco issues, with the number of complaints about a loss to business rising by 8.9 per cent, from 248 complaints last quarter to 270.

Additionally, more businesses are complaining about being disconnected in error, with a 6.6 per cent jump over the period to 193 complaints.

These issues come amid an overall decline in small business complaints to the TIO, which fell 13.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to 2,593.

When combining both residential and small business complaints, the drop off increases, declining 14.2 per cent quarter-on quarter and 39.7 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, to 18,386. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter to record an overall decline.

In fact, complaints to the top 10 telcos were down across the board, with Telstra complaints falling 50 per cent year-on-year and Optus complaints declining 23 per cent year-on-year.

However, overall complaints about telcos not meeting an agreed resolution rose by 9.4 per cent and misleading conduct from a telco rose by 7.7 per cent.

“In my six years as the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, we have worked closely with our members to reduce phone and internet problems for residential consumers and small businesses. After a spike in complaints in 2018, it’s very pleasing to see continual decreases in complaints,” said Ombudsman Judi Jones.

“Working together has made a real difference to consumers.

“I encourage telcos to continue to work with consumers to resolve their problems. And as always, if the conversation breaks down, contact my office. We’re free and here to help.”