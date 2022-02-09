NextDC brings AWS Direct Connect to Sydney

Credit: NextDC

Data centre services provider NextDC has made Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect available in its S2 Sydney data centre, marking its fourth location for the service.

S2 Sydney joins other hosting locations for AWS Direct Connect including C1 (Canberra), M1 (Melbourne) and P1 (Perth).

NextDC and AWS customers can establish direct network connections from their premises to AWS in the NextDC S2 data centre to gain high-performance, secure access to all public AWS regions.

Customers can choose 1Gbps, 10Gbps, and new high bandwidth dedicated 100Gbps connections within the NextDC S2 data centre.

Customers with dedicated connections can now also connect to AWS at NEXTDC S2 with IEEE 802.1AE MAC Security Standard (MACsec) encryption to provide additional layer 2 security between customer routers and the NextDC S2 AWS Direct Connect location.

“From real-time data analysis, rapid data backup, or broadcast media processing, we’re seeing a demand for high-bandwidth, dedicated connectivity which helps industries such as media and entertainment, government, financial services, research institutions, and other large organisations experiment at speed and scale,” NextDC CCO David Dzienciol said.

In December NextDC said it was building a new data centre on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland as part of an effort to set up a series of regional digital hubs.

