Vertiv hires Dell EMC talent to boost channel team

Rob Steel (Vertiv) Credit: Vertiv

Data centre infrastructure specialist Vertiv has snapped up Dell EMC product marketing manager Rob Steel to bolster its channel efforts in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

As associate channel director, Steel will be responsible for building up strategic alliances across Vertiv’s IT, mechanical and electrical, and distribution divisions.

He is set to work closely with the specialist’s IT distributors — Ingram Micro and Tech Data — in addition to electrical distributors Orion and Dove Electronics in order to expand Vertiv’s local partner network.

“With pedigrees in power, cooling and IT infrastructure, and passion for building empowered, channel centric teams, Rob is primed to spread our reach and take Vertiv’s channel capability to untapped heights,” said Lulu Shiraz, Vertiv A/NZ sales director for product and service.

Steel has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, with the most recent seven at Dell EMC and the 14 before that at Eaton Corporation.

“Throughout my many years in IT, Vertiv has always stood out to be an organisation at the forefront of partner and customer centricity,” Steel said.

“Vertiv values the vertical expertise of its partners and this trust equation combined with an impressive technology and portfolio breadth has seen the company time after time help organisations take their infrastructure footing to a whole new level.”

Steel’s appointment marks the most recent edition to Vertiv’s A/NZ channel team, following the appointments of Michell Du Plessis as channel sales coordinator and Locksley McKay as IT channel sales executive back in July last year.