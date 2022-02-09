SixPivot taps Shirley Harrod for GM role

Shirley Harrod (SixPivot) Credit: SixPivot

Application developer SixPivot has hired former Unisys talent Shirley Harrod as its new general manager for people and customer success.

Harrod will now be tasked with managing SixPivot's team and ensuring that desired client outcomes are met with success.

She previously served as Unisys’ director of client management for the southern region and has also held senior roles at the likes of Readify and Fujitsu.

Harrod's appointment follows an organisational restructuring at SixPivot following the departure of former general manager Frederique Dennison.

Speaking to ARN about her appointment, Harrod said: "Our people are our business, and it is important to ensure they feel respected and heard. Loyalty breeds loyalty and with all employees being invested in our company’s success, we ensure we set the bar high and deliver awesome outcomes for our clients."

Part of her role will ensure meaningful personal development programs are in place for the team and ensure "any blockers for optimal performance are addressed along the way".

Speaking of the restructuring back in December, SixPivot CEO and founder Faith Rees said the company undertook the structural changes due to the growth it was experiencing in the market, splitting Dennison’s role in the process.

Dennison was general manager for two years and decided to take on a new role as Avanade’s regional Microsoft alliance director in November.

"I am lucky enough to have worked with Faith and a number of the team previously and it was a no brainer to grasp this opportunity. It is rare to find an organisation that really lives and breathes their core principles," Harrod said.

"They are not just words on posters they are principles that run through every facet of the team. Faith is an exceptional leader that fully commits to the team she builds around her. It is truly inspiring to work with such capable talent and in an environment that supports continual learning and where challenging each other is a positive thing.

"It is refreshing to have clarity around purpose, collaboration encouraged and a transparency that I have not seen elsewhere."