Deloitte and SAP tapped for $220M WA Health HR overhaul

Credit: Dreamstime

Deloitte Australia and SAP have been awarded two contracts worth $220 million to overhaul the human resources system for Western Australia health.

The global system integrator won a $166.5 million chunk of the deal to design, build, test and deploy a new HR management information system (HRMIS) by June 2025 and provide application support services for up to 20 years.

Meanwhile, WA Health awarded SAP Australia a licensing agreement worth an estimated $53.3 million for subscription to its HR, payroll and rostering software for up to 10 years.

The move to a modern HRMIS using a subscription-based software service will provide greater flexibility in line with the WA government’s Digital Strategy 2020–2025, the state government said.

The system will cover pay roll, rostering and leave entitlements of more than 54,000 WA health system employees.

According to WA Health, the new HRMIS will reduce manual processes and paper-based HR forms, as well as provide all WA health system employees with a better digital user experience.

This will enable WA health system employees to easily access information about their pay, leave and shifts securely on their own devices at any time.

The award of these contracts follows the completion of an open tender led by Health Support Services (HSS) – the shared services centre for the WA health system.

Deloitte originally won a tender to develop the SAP proof-of-concept for WA Health in April 2022, with the government body stating at the time it was investing $8.5 million in identifying the new system and preparing the data migration.

The evaluation included a proof-of-concept process which tested the proposed solution’s capabilities to suit urban centres and rural WA.

Development and implementation of the new HRMIS system, led by HSS, will now commence and is scheduled for completion by June 2025.

"Having a contemporary, systemwide HRMIS will have significant benefits for the WA health system and will deliver a key recommendation of the 2019 Sustainable Health Review to improve workforce planning, compliance and reporting capability," the government said.