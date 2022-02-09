Generation-e overhauls Wodonga TAFE contact centre to omnichannel solution

Previously, Wodonga TAFE relied on a single platform that could only support voice calls.

Credit: TAFE

Generation-e has transitioned Wodonga TAFE’s contact centre to an upgraded platform that combines multiple contact channels and provides enhanced analytic capabilities.

The solution uses software vendor NICE’s CXone product, which includes an omnichannel communication platform, interactive voice response and real-time reporting, as well as improved visibility into agent productivity and behaviours.



Previously, Wodonga TAFE relied on a single platform that could only support voice calls. The educational institution required a new solution that could increase the visibility of incoming calls, report on the customer experience and improve insights and analytics.

As a result, NICE and Generation-e were brought on board to move over to the new solution.

“When we assessed Wodonga TAFE’s requirements and looked at the technology available, CXone was the clear standout because of its scalability, capability and resilience in the cloud,” said Biagio LaRosa, managing director of Generation-e.

With the new system in place, NICE claimed Wodonga TAFE’s contact centre agents can access more accurate and reliable reporting on call volume, as well as improving overall reporting on mandatory requirements.

In addition, data can be analysed to allow the educational institution to flag peak call volumes for effective staff utilisation.

“NICE CXone helped our contact centre agents remotely deliver seamless experiences for its students and customers during a challenging time,” said Leanne Gibson, team leader for customer experience at Wodonga TAFE.

“We are committed to driving innovation through future-focused practices, and our engagement with NICE and Generation-e ensures that future solutions will create sustainable benefits to facilitate improvements. It [puts] the student journey at the centre of what Wodonga TAFE does.”

In March last year, Generation-e set up shop in New Zealand and appointed Microsoft talent Paul Dolley to lead the charge.