Lacework launches tiered partner program

Graham Pearson (Lacework) Credit: Lacework

US-founded cloud security vendor Lacework has launched its first tiered partner program in an effort to "determine [partners'] spectrum of benefits".

According to Lacework, the so-far unnamed tiers will offer partners varying levels of marketing development funds, training and technical content, as well as access to account managers.

Replacing Lacework's Accelerate Partner Program, the new scheme claims to offer dedicated technical enablement, joint marketing resources and a go-to-market framework.

Lacework said it has also established a Partner Advisory Board "to help ensure the company is meeting the strategic needs of its partners".

The vendor also claimed that the "flexible" program lets partners "choose the investment that works for their business and grow with Lacework over time".

The announcement follows Lacework's expansion into the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) market after raising US$525 million last year.

It hired 23 people locally since June 2021, including former Okta and AT&T regional lead Graham Pearson as vice president and general manager for A/NZ.

Based in Sydney, Pearson will now be tasked with hiring more staff in 2022 and building up its burgeoning channel, which currently includes partnerships with Katana1 and CTRL Group, as well as relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Pearson said its local channel had so far been instrumental in helping Lacework's foothold grow in the A/NZ security market.

"What sets our platform apart is the thesis that security is, at its heart, a data problem. By focusing first on what is normal rather than establishing rules, our customers can consolidate many bespoke tools into fewer alerts, simplify management and automate security policy," he said.

"We’re excited to grow our relationships with partners on modern workloads like containers and K8s, combining cloud architecture knowledge with active DevOps, AppSec and security/compliance skills. Our goal is to help them to stand out by moving away from mainstream legacy security tools and become more profitable in the process.”

Lacework recently raised US$1.3 billion in capital enabling it to continue its global expansion.