Adam Beavis leaves AWS to lead Stax

Comes just a handful of months after Stax took on former AWS channel executive Davinia Simon.

Adam Beavis (Stax) Credit: Supplied

Australian cloud specialist Stax has named Adam Beavis, former Amazon Web Services (AWS) managing director of ISV and digital native business for Asia Pacific and Japan, as its new managing director.



Stax, a Melbourne-based native AWS cloud management platform provider, picked former AWS head of channel and alliances Davinia Simon in September last year to become its new head of sales and growth markets.



With Stax turning to AWS yet again for fresh talent, Beavis is set to take up the leadership mantle from the company's co-founder Thor Essman, who will now shift roles to become executive chair of the wider group.



Stax, which started out as a product division at AWS partner Versent, began operating as a standalone entity last year, with Essman as managing director. Stax's first managing director, Mike Middaugh, departed in August last year to pursue other opportunities.



Until August 2021, Essman was CEO of Versent, which he also founded and launched in 2014. When he stepped into the Versent executive chair role last year, Essman was replaced as Versent group CEO by former AWS Asia Pacific and Japan managing director Paul Migliorini.



As Stax’s new managing director, Beavis has been tasked with driving the company’s go-to-market strategy and helping to create new markets for its cloud management offering as it expands into Asia and the United States.



Beavis will work closely with Simon, as head of sales and growth markets, and James Coxon, co-founder and chief product officer at Stax, as well as the company’s 55-plus staff, to help customers navigate challenges in cloud and deliver ongoing transformative outcomes.

“I’m excited to join Stax and work with the incredible team and product that Thor and James established,” said Beavis, who from August last year, held the role of AWS Asia Pacific managing director of ISV and digital native business, in addition to leading the A/NZ business.



“There’s an ongoing race to get new technology into organisations and help them innovate faster with AWS. Yet many businesses face challenges with migration, daily operations and continuous maintenance.

“Stax takes care of the critical tasks and creates a solid cloud foundation to securely build upon. This gives organisations the confidence to know their spend and resources are going to the right places, helping them move more efficiently, using digital transformation to improve business productivity,” he added.



According to Beavis, the challenges Stax solves are experienced across the world, whether it is an enterprise undergoing a traditional migration to the cloud, or a digital native business that’s exploring new cloud technologies.

“We have a huge opportunity to accelerate growth by expanding our global presence and continuously innovating the Stax platform, all the while ensuring the company remains a great place to work,” he said.



Beavis comes to the role with a wealth of local and regional experience, having spent eight years at AWS in a variety of commercially focused roles, including as Australia and New Zealand managing director.



AWS appointed its former Asia Pacific and Japan head of small-to-medium-sized businesses, Rianne Van Veldhuizen, as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand in July last year, replacing Beavis, who had spent more than a year-and-a-half in the role.



Prior to AWS, Beavis also held consultancy and leadership roles at Red Hat, Thomas Dureyea Consulting, CommVault and VMware, among others.



“Adam is a brilliant industry leader who’s been so successful in making markets for AWS,” said Essman. “I’ve worked with Adam closely over the years and know how authentically he builds cultures of innovation and mentors’ teams to success."

“Adam leads with passion and will be instrumental to our global expansion, all the while helping our customers step up into immediate and continued innovation within AWS. I know that under his leadership, Stax is ready to take its place as the globally-preferred cloud management platform,” he added.

For his part, Essman will continue to play a key role across Stax’ business as executive chair of the wider group. In this capacity, he will chair the board of directors and act as an advisor, committed to long-term business strategies, capital raises and curating the group’s culture that focuses on customer-first innovation.