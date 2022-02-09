Empired scores $59M deal with Water Corporation

The contract lasts for seven years and has a one-year extension option.

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

Empired has won an IT services contract worth $59 million with Western Australia-based water, wastewater and drainage services company Water Corporation.



The contract, which is to last seven years and has a one-year extension option, covers a digital workplace delivery, infrastructure managed services, service delivery management and cross functional IT services management (ITSM).



The digital workplace services includes service desk, desktop support, field services (including remote site visits), mobility services, standard operating environment (SOE) and managed operating environment (MOE) services.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure managed services part comprises on-premises infrastructure (including the operational technology environment) and cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft 365.

According to Empired, the deal will also incorporate a full onshore delivery model, which an contains emphasis on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment, a commitment to delivering respective Reconciliation Action Plans and the engagement and training of students – with a focus on women in particular — in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“The partnership with Water Corporation provides Empired an outstanding opportunity to contribute to the Western Australian community in line with our diversity and inclusion initiatives,” said Russell Baskerville, managing director at Empired.

“Cultural alignment is great, with both organisations demonstrating an ongoing commitment and strength in working with the community to deliver innovative, reliable citizen services."

Baskerville added that the deal cements Empired, and its new parent company, Capgemini, as the "leading utilities service provider in Australia and New Zealand".

The Perth-based IT service provider also has customers with Western Power, Horizon Power, ElectraNet and First Gas Group in New Zealand.

Elise Vervetjes, general manager of IT at Water Corporation, added the deal “strongly aligns with our purpose of sustainable management of water services to make Western Australia a great place to live and invest”.

Capgemini acquired Empired and New Zealand subsidiary Intergen in November 2021 for $233 million, enhancing its capabilities across the Microsoft suite in the process.