Rubrik taps ex-AppDynamics exec as A/NZ MD

Rubrik has gained a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in the form of ex-AppDynamics regional director Scott Magill.



In the role, Magill will engage and channel partners throughout the region, as well as identify new opportunities for the cloud data management vendor.

In addition, he will work with Asia Pacific and Japan vice president and general manager Kamal Brar, as well as the local leadership team for A/NZ.

He takes over from Jamie Humphrey, who left his position in January after previously joining the company in March 2020.

Magill said an important factor to joining the company was Rubrik’s ability to take a “strategic approach to data security, helping companies identify their risk posture and take measurable steps to improve it”.

“Rubrik is known for listening to customers and responding with industry-first offerings like the Ransomware Warranty. I’m excited to work with our team to continue to deliver what customers need and show organisations how much their business can innovate when they aren’t worried about the security of their data,” he said.

Prior to his time at AppDynamics, he also held positions with RSA Security, Quest Software and NEC Computers.

His appointment comes seven months after that of former Nutanix A/NZ distributor and alliances sales manager Ian Morris as its channel director for the region back in June 2021.