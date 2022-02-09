Autodesk goes solo with Dicker Data in A/NZ

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Design software vendor Autodesk has ended its 11-year distribution partnership with Ingram Micro in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), leaving Dicker Data as its only distributor in the region.

The decision to side with Dicker Data comes after Autodesk conducted a four-month distribution review and forward-planning process, which reduced its distributor numbers from two to one.

As part of that process, Autodesk renewed its arrangement with Dicker Data, signing a three-year deal for the A/NZ region.

At the same time, it also ended nearly 11 years of distribution with Ingram Micro in the region, with the two first signing an agreement for A/NZ in May 2011.

“We’ve had the pleasure of doing business with our Autodesk reseller partners for many years," said Tim Ament, SVP chief country executive for A/NZ at Ingram Micro. "Our teams have enjoyed providing a high level of service and will remain committed to supporting partners until the end of April 2022.

"We are pleased to continue rapidly growing and investing into our market leading cloud business and platforms. As for our portfolio of channel focused emerging solutions, we will expand in areas such as robotic process automation and cyber security.”



Meanwhile, Brian McColm, senior channel manager for A/NZ at Autodesk, said the vendor was delighted to be working with Dicker Data "to take the traditional vendor and distributor relationship to a whole new level”.

“We believe together we will build the next generation of Autodesk channel partners with a strong focus on a customer-centric approach to bring value and services to our end users.”

David Dicker, chairman and CEO of Dicker Data, said that the decision to side with his business was a "particularly satisfying outcome for our company that clearly demonstrates our strength in software and subscription distribution models".

“Our people, platforms and executional ability continue to lead the distribution market and deliver an unmatched level of value for vendors and reseller partners alike," he said.

"It’s pleasing to see these strengths recognised at a global and regional level with the confidence technology giants such as Autodesk, and others, place into us as their only distributor in A/NZ.”

Dicker Data has been distributing Autodesk as far back as 2014, when it acquired Express Data Holdings for $65.5 million.

“We’ve worked extremely closely with the Autodesk team to grow their footprint in the A/NZ market in recent years and we’re optimistic that this next phase of deeper, more aligned, partnership will enable us to take their business to new heights,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and COO of Dicker Data.

“Furthermore, Autodesk’s focus on subscription products aligns well with the company’s recurring revenue objectives.”