Fortinet crowns top Australian partners for 2021

Orro Group takes home the top title of Australian Partner of the Year.

Credit: Photo 154737187 / Security © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com

Fortinet has recognised its top partners for their efforts in helping customers during 2021.

Orro Group took home the top title of Australian Partner of the Year, while Wireless Communications was awarded the Australian Emerging Partner of the Year award and Blue Apache was crowned Australian Growth Partner of the Year.



Meanwhile, Brennan IT was acknowledged as Australian Managed Security Service Provider/Service Provider of the Year, Macquarie Government took the gong for Australian Telco Partner of the Year, DXC Connect scored Australian Cloud Partner of the Year and Kinetic IT earned the Australian Operational Technology Partner of the Year award.

Additionally, Australian Fabric Partner of the Year went to Secure Agility and Datacom won Australian Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year.

The awards were judged, according to the network and content security vendor Fortinet, on factors including year-on-year revenue growth, investment in training, specialisations and certifications, enhanced innovation and executive engagement as well as promotion of Fortinet in customer engagements.



“Fortinet is proud to announce the winners of the Australian partner awards,” said Tim Fitzgerald, channel director at Fortinet.

“The awards recognise the valuable contributions of the entire partner ecosystem throughout 2021 and the partners' dedication and hard work to help customers adapt to the changing workplace, business environment, and threat landscape of the future.”

Last year in August, Fortinet launched a technical assistance centre in Sydney to provide local support and clear escalation paths for Australian customers, as well as forming part of Fortinet’s “follow-the-sun support” globally.