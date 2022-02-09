Fujitsu bolsters Microsoft prowess with Oobe buy

L-R: Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand), Stuart Kilduff (Oobe) Credit: Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand

Fujitsu Australia has added to its cyber security and cloud prowess with the acquisition of Microsoft gold partner and service provider Oobe.



Acquired for an undisclosed amount, Fujitsu will utilise Oobe’s capabilities in cloud, modern workplace and security for digital transformation projects, while also improving its own government positioning from the acquired business' proficiency in the public sector and defence industries.

The terms of the deal sees Oobe's employees remain, including CEO Stuart Kilduff, who has been added to the Fujitsu Australia executive leadership team as of 1 February.

The Canberra-based service provider will also continue operating a standalone business but will be rebranded as 'Oobe, a Fujitsu company'.

“Oobe has an impressive track record with 15 years of experience in developing transformational solutions for government and critical infrastructure at protected-level status,” said Graeme Beardsell, CEO of Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand.

“Together, Fujitsu and Oobe look forward to accelerating our customers’ digital transformations, delivered through our combined deep-industry experience and specialist teams.”

Meannwhile, Kilduff said both service providers shared similar values and would push Oobe to provide its offerings globally.

“Through the acquisition, we are gaining the ability to drive greater market impact at significant scale, whilst also retaining our identity as a new part of the Fujitsu Oceania family,” he said.

“We’re proud to be part of the new direction and vision for our brand and look forward to taking our consulting, services and solutions to the next level, proudly exporting Australian technology to the world.”

This marks Fujitsu’s second acquisition in 12 months, following its purchase of Melbourne data analytics specialist Versor in April 2021, which was its first since 2009.