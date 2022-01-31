Telstra Purple boosts IoT and infrastructure services with dual acquisition

The acquisition of Aqura alone is valued at $30 million.

Christopher Smith (Telstra Purple) Credit: Telstra

Telstra Purple has boosted its internet-of-things (IoT) and telecommunications infrastructure capabilities through the upcoming acquisitions of Alliance Automation and Aqura Technologies.

The Brisbane-based Alliance Automation offers IoT industrial automation solutions and control systems with more than 250 employees across nine locations, while Aqura’s more than 90 staff provide industrial wireless, complete access networks, unified communications and industrial IoT services from offices in Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Although Alliance Automation’s deal is commercial-in-confidence, Aqura’s current parent company, Veris, said its deal was worth $30 million cash.

According to Telstra Purple, the Alliance Automation acquisition will bolster its professional and managed services offerings to develop its digital transformation services, industrial automation capabilities, digital twins, smart spaces and operational technology cyber security solutions.

Meanwhile, picking up Aqura will enable the managed services arm of the country's leading telco to deliver industrial-grade wireless and fixed networks in remote and underground locations.

The two acquisitions are also expected to improve Telstra Purple’s position with mining, energy, oil and gas, utilities and defence projects, as well as having the potential to help with work in adjacent industries, including supply chain, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

All employees are expected to make the transition over to the new ownership when the acquisitions close in the coming weeks, with both businesses planned to merge into Telstra Purple.

Christopher Smith, head of Telstra Purple, said the acquisitions were the 10th and 11th for the business and will accelerate its growth particularly across IoT, cloud and security, calling them “important building blocks” of parent company Telstra’s T25 strategy.

“Both companies have demonstrated consistent historical growth, close customer and vendor relationships, backed up by a deep pool of specialist talent with a strong pipeline and growth outlook. We were impressed by their people, expertise and capabilities and believe they will be very valuable additions to the Telstra Purple team,” he said.

Alliance Automation managing director and CEO Matthew Griffiths said the acquisition will allow his business to “to jointly provide world class digital transformation strategies” along with Telstra Purple.

“Joining Telstra Purple will provide unparalleled value propositions for both our employees and our customers, taking Alliance Automation to the next level of technical capability and accelerating our push toward Industry 4.0 excellence for all of our customers,” Griffiths said.

Aqura CEO Travis Young meanwhile said his team is excited about the opportunities that that will arise post-acquisition.

“Our specialist capabilities, coupled with the highly complementary service offerings of the broader Telstra Purple family will deliver more powerful and compelling solutions,” he said.

“We can now more rapidly accelerate our growth to meet the significant demand of organisations who are looking to leverage next-generation connectivity as part of their broader digitisation strategies.”

The acqusitions of Alliance Automation and Aqura follow Telstra Purple's purchase of IT services management provider Epicon in November 2020, which was considered “an important step” in its services-led growth strategy at the time.