Ex-SAP APJ channel chief Ben Corser moves to Matterport

Follows his departure from the German software vendor earlier this month.

Ben Corser (Matterport) Credit: Matterport

Former SAP channel chief for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Ben Corser has taken up the role of Asia Pacific (APAC) managing director for imaging software vendor Matterport.



Corser departed the position of senior vice president APJ head of channel and partners from SAP earlier this month after being with the German software vendor for close to 12 years.



In his new role, Corser will be tasked with helping Matterport, which offers capture devices and software for digital twin creation of buildings, expand its presence in the APAC region.

“We are pleased to welcome Ben to the team as we increase investment in the region to help customers in APAC experience the revolutionary Matterport technology,” said Jay Remley, chief revenue officer at Matterport.

“Asia is home to over half of the world's population and over 80 percent of the 50 world's tallest buildings, making up the largest region of built spaces globally. With Ben’s proven track record in building and leading large, world-class technology teams to bring customers world-class technologies, we’re confident in his ability to guide the business forward in the region.”

Corser added he was honoured to lead Matterport’s growth and expansion in APAC.

“APAC is experiencing tremendous technological innovation and Matterport is a critical and enabling platform to this ecosystem,” he said.

“I am excited to help accelerate the adoption of 3D digital twin technology in the region, with a focus on scaling enterprise growth across industry verticals, expanding our partner integrations and third-party developer ecosystem and product innovation.”