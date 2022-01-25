DXC Australia post-tax profit surges 580% during FY21

Post-tax profit up due to reduced travel, lower interest expenses on borrowing and overall cost optimisations.

DXC Technology Australia's post-tax profit has skyrocketed by 580 per cent year-on-year to $49.6 million for its 2021 financial year.



According to DXC’s annual financial report for the 12 months ending March 2021, this is significantly more than DXC's post-tax profitability 12 months prior, which sat at $7.3 million.

Multiple factors played into the profitability boost, which, according to a spokesperson for DXC, included reduced travel due to COVID restrictions, which fell from $14.1 million in FY20 to 1.8 million in FY21.

Lower interest expenses on borrowing as a result of repaying $800 million of external debt and overall cost optimisations were also responsible for the significant increase in post-tax profit.



The company was not as fortunate on the revenue front, however, with this dropping by 4 per cent year-on-year to $2.2 billion, according to its financial report, which was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 21 January 2022,

“The decrease in revenue was primarily due to project terminations and project completions offset by additional services provided to new and existing customers,” the Australian arm of the global systems integrator said in its annual report.

Commenting on its performance during FY21, the company claimed that it was now "the 'new DXC' for our customers and people".

"We have done well in attracting talent, caring for our people, strengthening our customer relationships, taking cost out without disruption, continuing to win in the market with our simplified offerings across the enterprise technology stack and improving our financial position," the company said in its report.

"The group has concentrated on enhancing customer relationships by proactively listening to their needs and delivering excellence. We have also added some outstanding IT industry talent to our leadership team who are focused on advancing the Group’s market position, improving its operational performance, and inspiring our people.

"As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and situations around the world, our actions remain focused on our people’s health, safety and well-being."

During the reporting period, DXC received an unsolicited bid to be acquired by industry rival Atos back in January 2021 for a reported $10 billion.



A month later, DXC’s board rejected the proposal, saying at the time that the bid was “inadequate and lacking certainty in light of the value the board believes DXC can create on a standalone basis by executing our transformation journey”.