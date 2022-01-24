Eliiza builds out data and analytics division

Looking for talent on both sides of the Tasman.

Emma Bromet (Eliiza) Credit: Eliiza

Mantel Group company Eliiza is building out a new data and analytics division on both sides of the Tasman, under the leadership of former Quantium and Oliver Wyman executive Emma Bromet.



Eliiza is a data science and engineering consultancy brand that operates under the umbrella of the Melbourne-headquartered technology services collective Mantel Group.



Bromet was appointed as Eliiza’s head of data and analytics in April last year. She came to the role from Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm, where she was consumer and industrial/digital engagement manager.

Prior to Oliver Wyman, Bromet spent close to five years at Sydney-based data analytics firm Quantium in a variety of roles, including global markets and growth analytics executive manager.

Although Bromet has been working behind the scenes since last year, setting up the strategy behind the build-out of Eliiza’s dedicated data and analytics division, the company announced its official launch on 24 January.

In her role heading up the new division, Bromet is supported by 16 recent hires, with plans to almost double the team’s size by the end of the financial year in response to growing demand for data strategy experts.



Eliiza claims its trans-Tasman team has, in its short history, already seen great success across a broad range of projects for clients including Kmart, ANZ, Belong and IAG.

Backed by Mantel Group to work remotely from her home in Byron Bay, NSW, Bromet is charged with further growing the team and supporting organisations to operationalise their data assets.



Bromet is now looking to hire consultants from a variety of backgrounds for Eliiza’s data and analytics division, with diversity in hiring a major focus for the business.



With Eliiza already claiming team members both in Australia and New Zealand, it is understood that new recruits will likely be drawn from both markets.



“We are a very diverse team including over 50 per cent women,” Bromet said. “We are looking to hire people with great relationship and strategy skills who will be excellent problem solvers for our clients."

In November last year, Eliiza parent Mantel Group revealed it had expanded beyond the Australian east coast, opening an office in Perth.

The move to Perth comes at a time of significant growth for the company.

“Being in the second fastest growing city in Australia just makes sense with our strategy. We are growing fast and so is Perth,” Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris said. “We want to engage with the talent and companies that are a part of the city’s growth and are excited by our future here."

In December 2020, Mantel Group announced it would open remote work hubs on Magnetic Island, Queensland, and in Queenstown, New Zealand.

The move was made in response to employee demand created by the pandemic for ongoing flexibility and greater lifestyle choices.

In addition to existing offices in Melbourne and Sydney which were refitted, the expansion also included locations in Canberra, Brisbane and Auckland.