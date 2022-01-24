Telstra deploys Ericsson Private 5G network for NFP

Uses a single-server 5G dual mode core to offer LTE and 5G SA at the same time.

Telstra has deployed an Ericsson-based private 5G network for not-for-profit AgriFood Connect to offer both Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity at the same time.



Named Ericsson Private 5G, the network uses a single-server 5G dual mode core and combines 5G SA capability with Telstra’s network infrastructure to form a platform that offers low latency and enhanced resiliency, the telco and vendor jointly claimed.

Specifically, the new network has allowed AgriFood Connect, a member-based organisation for the agricultural food value chain, to deploy industrial internet of things (IoT) capabilities over 5G SA to support various elements of its operations, such as asset condition monitoring and machinery data collection.

This is anticipated to lead to predictive maintenance alerts, among other features, to drive down the costs of unplanned downtime and repairs.



“The combination of a dedicated network in partnership with Telstra’s existing network capabilities can facilitate the implementation of a whole variety of new and emerging technologies,” said Telstra Network and Infrastructure executive Iskra Nikolova.

“Challenging locations in regional Australia, where there is comparatively limited backhaul capacity, will greatly benefit from this technology. For example, a remote farming or a manufacturing business could embrace the latest advancements in video analytics and IoT connectivity, almost regardless of their location, with the data processed on site.”

The network deployment comes months after Telstra partnered with Ericsson, along with Microsoft, to work on a 5G edge compute solution for enterprises in October 2021.

The telco and network provider also worked together with software services supplier Ciena to expand Telstra’s optical network capability by 400 per cent over the period of a year, according to an announcement in September 2020.