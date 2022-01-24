Microsoft A/NZ veteran Phil Goldie exits

Phil Goldie (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Australia and New Zealand veteran Phil Goldie has hung up his boots after serving more than 12 years with the vendor.

Goldie, who most recently acted as Microsoft's small, medium and corporate business director, told followers on LinkedIn it was "time for [his] next adventure" as he embarks on gardening leave.

"Five different roles in two amazing countries have taught me so much about this industry, myself, my leadership and most importantly what it means to be part of a truly special team," he said.

"I've had the opportunity to work with and for so many great people and with our customers and partners - friendships I'll take with me for many years."

Goldie first joined Microsoft Australia in 2010 as director of its server and cloud business group, a role he held for three years. He then went on to hold roles as director of corporate account sales and then as the head of its partner business.

During his tenure as partner lead, he oversaw the launch of Microsoft's cloud solution provider (CSP) program in 2014.

In 2017, he moved to Auckland to become Microsoft's small, midmarket solutions and partners (SMS&P) lead for Microsoft New Zealand. He returned to Sydney in 2019 to take on his most recent role.

Microsoft told ARN that it had started looking for a replacement for Goldie.



"We wish Phil all the best for the next stage of his career and thank him for his years of service supporting our customers and partners in A/NZ," a spokesperson said.