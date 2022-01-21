Calibre One overhauls international manufacturer’s UC tech

Credit: Codan

Managed service provider Calibre One has overhauled communications and metal detection technology manufacturer Codan’s internal legacy videoconferencing system.



Codan’s new solution, dubbed a “global collaboration hub”, utilises technology from vendors Poly, Biamp and Shure, as well as Codan’s usage of Microsoft Teams.

The hub replaces its ageing system, which was called “unnecessarily complicated” by Codan operations manager Dave Pilcher, to facilitate virtual meetings from its headquarters in South Australia with its locations in 11 countries around the world.

“I was sceptical because we had spent a lot of money on our existing system with little to show. But the experience with Calibre One and the resulting user acceptance converted me to see the value in our new solution,” Pilcher said.

The new hub has already hosted 141 meetings that ran for a cumulative 235 hours in the first 90 days of its installation.

"With the new Calibre One system, we set out to reduce complexity for users even though the system is technically more complicated,” Pilcher said. “From a user's perspective, it's now far less complex than it used to be."

Due to Codan’s international presence, the manufacturer expects the hub to reduce its travel bill by cutting down the need for in-person meetings.

“We did a lot of travel that could have been covered virtually, so travel will probably be second or third option in future,” Pilcher added.

Calibre One CEO Darren Gore claimed the MSP impressed Codan by simplifying its meeting process.

“We eliminated the ‘complex’ for the users. Now the users have no need for technical skills to collaborate with each other. All staff, from juniors to executives, are able to quickly strike up a high quality and meaningful conversation,” Gore said.