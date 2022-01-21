Canon Business Services acquires Satalyst for capability boost

Satalyst is now looking to expand towards the east of the country.

Canon Business Services ANZ (CBS) has acquired Microsoft partner Satalyst to boost its application, security, data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.



CBS, which was formed in August 2019 after Harbour IT and Converga came together under the Canon Business Services Unit of Canon Oceania, said the acquisition was not only complementary to its existing portfolio but was also set to support its customers in the local region.

Meanwhile, the Western Australia-based Satalyst, which services customers mostly in Queensland and South Australia as well as in its home state, is expected to fast track its own expansion plans to the east of the country.

“Satalyst is an excellent strategic and technical fit that broadens our capabilities and supports our commitment to local innovation, businesses and services,” said CBS CEO Luke Clark.

“The business shares our values, is aligned with our customer portfolio and has enjoyed significant growth during the past two years. We’re thrilled to have them join the CBS family, growing our application, data and AI capability while deepening our security offering.”

Satalyst CEO Todd Elliott said the services provider was looking forward to receiving assistance from CBS to achieve its plans for growth.

“We will continue to do what we do best in transforming business processes and productivity across Australia with Canon’s support. Collectively we are a big, new local player in the market, and that’s exciting,” he added.

At the time of CBS’ creation, Dave Yoshida, managing director at Canon Oceania and Canon Australia, said bringing Harbour IT and Converga into one business “was a natural evolution” for the parent company, coming several years after it had acquired both businesses.

The majority of Harbour IT was acquired by Canon in September 2014 with 51 per cent of the company, which was then extended to 100 per cent in July 2017. Meanwhile, Converga was acquired in November 2015.