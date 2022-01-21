AWS Panorama comes to Sydney and Singapore regions

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has brought its Panorama application to its Asia Pacific cloud regions of Sydney and Singapore.

AWS Panorama is a machine learning application that connects to existing internet protocol (IP) cameras to perform computer vision (CV)-based inference.

The service allows customers and partners to train new models in the cloud and deploy them at the edge.

According to AWS, companies can use Panorama to compute power at the edge without streaming video to the cloud to improve their operations by automating visual inspection tasks like evaluating manufacturing quality, finding bottlenecks in industrial processes and assessing worker safety within their facilities.

"Customers can get started in minutes by connecting the AWS Panorama Appliance to their network and identifying the video feeds for analysis," the cloud giant said in a blog post.

"Because the CV processing happens locally on the AWS Panorama Appliance at the edge, customers can save on bandwidth costs and use Panorama in locations with limited internet bandwidth.



"Additionally, the AWS Panorama Appliance is integrated with Amazon SageMaker, so customers can train their computer vision model in Amazon SageMaker and deploy the model to the AWS Panorama Appliance."

The AWS Panorama service is already available in US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Europe (Ireland) in addition to the Asia Pacific (Sydney) and Asia Pacific (Singapore) regions.

AWS recently replaced its former Australia and New Zealand channel chief Davinia Simon with Technology One's Sumal Karunanayake.

Meanwhile, the cloud giant recently unveiled its latest version of VMware Cloud on AWS in Asia Pacific.

The new iteration included a reduced cost of entry for smaller production workloads, increased application migration speed without the need for adjustments, changes or downtime and addressed key challenges in enterprise application licensing.