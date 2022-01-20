EFEX ramps up South Australian presence with Logic Plus acquisition

Logic Plus will continue to operate autonomously with CEO Joanna Chronis staying at the helm.

Nick Sheehan (EFEX) Credit: EFEX

Sydney-based managed services company EFEX has significantly boosted its presence in Adelaide through the acquisition of Logic Plus.

Under the terms of the deal, Logic Plus will continue to operate autonomously with CEO Joanna Chronis staying at the helm along with its 80-strong staff. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Chronis will work alongside EFEX SA branch manager Dean Brogan with both reporting to EFEX CEO Nick Sheehan.

“This acquisition allows us to cement our presence in Adelaide. South Australia is a major focus, so we're delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Joanna and her fantastic team to our business,” Sheehan said.

“We see South Australia as a major source of talent for EFEX’s national roles, both within the acquired Logic Plus business and as a regional talent pool.”

Logic Plus, which was founded in 2000 by Jason Nagy, partners with about 1,000 businesses in providing IT, print, data security, voice and services.

EFEX recognised South Australia as an “important hub due to the volume of larger sized SMEs with complex IT requirements”.

Chronis added it was important for the Logic Plus team that the business stayed with a company that's committed to South Australia.

“Both Logic Plus and EFEX are businesses that understand the importance of operating at a local level, as we know that’s what our customers want,” she said.

In December, EFEX sold a 50 per cent stake for $29.5 million to Alceon Private Equity with Sheehan holding onto the remaining 50 per cent.

EFEX, which was founded in 2013, has offices across NSW, Victoria and Queensland. Sheehan hinted it could triple its earnings by FY26 through customer conversions, an upcoming warehouse facility, new customer acquisitions and more mergers and acquisitions.

In May last year, EFEX appointed its first COO, Anthony Roberts, as part of its growth plan across Australia.

His appointment follows EFEX’s acquisition of Wollongong-based The BMS Group as part of its plan to reach 50 branches by 2023.