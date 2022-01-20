Orca Tech adds SentinelOne to security portfolio

Follows SentinelOne's official launch in A/NZ last year.

Joe McPhilips (SentinelOne) Credit: Supplied

Orca Tech has signed a distribution deal with cyber security vendor SentinelOne for the Australian market.

SentinelOne, an autonomous cyber security platform provider, said it is looking to develop and enable enterprise partner business and expand footprint across Australia.

The agreement will see Orca Tech distribute and promote SentinelOne’s autonomous cyber security and data management portfolio to existing and new partners in the enterprise and mid-market customer segments.

Orca Tech will also provide specialised training and enablement to channel partners "to support SentinelOne’s regional growth and expansion plans".

“SentinelOne is a natural fit for our business. It enhances our cyber security ecosystem by adding complimentary technology solutions that are in high demand across our partner community," said Craig Ashwood, general manager of Orca Tech.

"We aim to work closely with our partners to enable and train them across the SentinelOne portfolio as well as assist in building integrated solutions that leverage SentinelOne and complimentary vendors from within our portfolio, including XDR [extended detection and response] Alliance vendors. Orca Tech is excited to be working with SentinelOne who are highly regarded by a number of our key partners.”

The vendor first launched operations in Australia in early 2021 and since added the likes of Netpoleon, Exclusive Networks and Seccom Global to its distribution and managed security services provider network.

SentinelOne claimed it has seen traction and adoption of its platform across enterprise and small- to medium-sized business (SMB) clients in partnership with systems integrators, resellers and managed security service providers (MSSP).

To increase its presence, SentinelOne recently appointed former BlackBerry Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Jason Duerden as its new A/NZ regional director.

It also appointed former Asia Pacific channel chief for Symantec and Cylance Joe McPhillips as director of channel sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Commenting on the Orca Tech deal, McPhillips said: "We are excited to partner with Orca Tech to deliver SentinelOne’s solutions to the Australian market.

"Australia is a very important region for SentinelOne, expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority. The partnership with Orca Tech, a security dedicated distributor, is a significant milestone.



"It will provide Australian partners and customers the opportunity to experience our industry leading endpoint security that leverages our patented behavioural AI [artificial intelligence].”