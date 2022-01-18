Intuit Technologies strengthens Microsoft muscle with Day One Digital buy

Fellow Tasmanian IT service provider specialises in digital transformation and Azure cloud.

Dane Bignell (Intuit Technologies) Credit: Intuit Technologies

Intuit Technologies has stepped up its Microsoft capabilities through the acquisition of fellow Tasmanian IT service provider Day One Digital.

Based in Hobart, Day One specialises in digital transformation, data integration and insights, architecture and agile delivery.

In particular, Day One has a significant Microsoft operation, using Azure DW and SQL toolsets as well as Power BI.

“The acquisition of Day One Digital strengthens Intuit Technologies’ capabilities in relation to Microsoft cloud services, cloud security, bespoke software development, integration and digital transformation services that align well with our mission to add value to our customers’ businesses in everything that we do,” said Dane Bignell, executive director of Intuit.

According to Intuit, Day One has carried out projects, including delivering an online form platform hosted on Azure for a major state government agency.

Intuit also claimed it helped a national organisation recover from a debilitating ransomware attack and built a new secure cloud-based platform for their business operations.

It also developed a Microsoft 365-based portal to provide a simplified and improved student experience for a higher education institution.

“By leveraging the existing capabilities of both Intuit Technologies and Day One Digital, our combined client base will enjoy improved flexibility and agility to retain competitive market advantage through tailored ICT solutions," said Brendon Jessup, director of Day One.

The acquisition of Day One comes 18 months after Intuit expanded its presence along the east coast through the acquisition of Brisbane-based communications and managed services provider SureBridge.

Now almost two years later, the IT service provider has more than 150 staff across five office locations in Hobart, Launceston, Burnie, Melbourne and Brisbane.