Aussie IT jobs decline amid seasonal slump

The ACT and Tasmania faced the greatest declines out of all states and territories last month.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Job advertisements for the Australian ICT sector have taken another hit this month with the industry showing a decline in listings during December, falling 6.8 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to the latest monthly Employment Dashboard report from job advertisement website SEEK, which was down from November’s decline of 3.8 per cent.

Most states recorded declines during the month, with the ACT and Tasmania dropping the most at falls of 15.3 per cent and 11 per cent month-on-month, respectively.

NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia followed with declines of 8 per cent, 5.3 per cent, 5.3 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Western Australia and the Northern Territory were the outliers this month, recording growth in job ads of 6.5 per cent and 17.6 per cent, respectively.

While the majority of ICT job listings declined, demand was strongest for developers and programmers, software engineers and business and system analysts. However, each recorded a decline in listings of 5 per cent, 7 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, compared to last month.

The ICT industry’s continued decline in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation also fell by 3.2 per cent month-on-month, down from November’s increase of 1.1 per cent.

This was also up by 39 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 45.9 per cent compared to December 2019.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand sales and service director Stephen Tuffley said while December and January are typically slow-moving months in the job market, the current environment is “clearly atypical”.

“As businesses and employees return from the holidays, we expect to see movement in both ads and applications. Looking at the first ten days of 2022, there have been more jobs posted to the site than in the same period in the past three years,” he said.