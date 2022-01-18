ASG Group wins managed services gig with NHVR

Dean Langenbach (ASG Group) Credit: ASG Group

ASG Group has won a contract with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to provide comprehensive infrastructure and managed application services.

The new contract will run for an initial period of three years, with options to extend for up to seven years.

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto said the contract will expand the organisation’s national technology footprint and will help it provide "consistent and streamlined regulatory services and support [its] growing workforce”.

The IT service provider, a subsidiary of Japan-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI), indicated the contract will enable it to create 22 new roles to "help support the NHVR’s borderless approach to regulatory services and administration".

“We are delighted to have been selected by the NHVR as the preferred partner to manage their infrastructure and managed application services,” ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach.

“The NHVR’s relationship with ASG Group is built on our mutual commitment to transparency, and we are confident that our partnership with ASG will help us deliver for all our stakeholders.”

ASG now has 2,000 staff nationally and has offices in seven cities across Australia and Asia. It recently signed a $15-million infrastructure base services contract with Western Australian government-owned gas and energy provider Synergy.

This covers infrastructure base, change management, application services, security, cloud and SAP project services.

It also ramped up its public sector play with the acquisition of Canberra-based design and service transformation consultancy Pragma Partners.

ASG CEO Dean Lagenbach claims that the consultancy's acquisition will be a “significant addition” to the company's portfolio.