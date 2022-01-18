Brennan kicks off 2022 with Clade Solutions acquisition

New acquisition adds more than 60 staff across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Darwin.

Managed services provider Brennan has kicked off 2022 with the acquisition of Sydney-based tech consultancy Clade Solutions.

The new purchase will bring more than 60 employees into the fold and deliver an expanded footprint in Brisbane, Melbourne and Darwin.

“The acquisition of Clade will have a positive impact on Brennan as we continue to set high growth targets for FY22,” Brennan managing director Dave Stevens said.

“It’s important for us to integrate with other organisations that have like-minded strategic growth goals in place and to further expand our solutions they help benefit our customers,”

Clade will be managed as a separate business within Brennan with its CEO, Duncan Journee, continuing to lead its momentum in the market.

“We’ve had a strong relationship with Brennan for years, so this feels like a natural evolution,” Journee said. “Since becoming strategic partners two years ago, we have worked even more closely with the Brennan team to serve their customers.”

Journee said it has continued to build up its Microsoft capability to encompass the vendor’s growing business applications ecosystem including the Power platform and developing its own sector-specific solutions based on the Microsoft stack.

“What’s most exciting for us is that we can further leverage Brennan’s industry expertise, collaborate with their employees and access innovative tools and systems to further grow as a business,” Journee said.

Brennan expects to produce another blockbuster year of expansion and double digit growth, particularly with its recent acquisition of Forsythes Technology in August.