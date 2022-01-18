Equinix adds virtual network functions to Melbourne DC campus

Allows enterprises to set up virtual network services in minutes.

Guy Danskine (Equinix) Credit: Equinix

Equinix has brought its virtual network function service, Network Edge, to its Melbourne data centre campus, making it the second location in Australia to offer the solution after Sydney.



The service allows businesses to deploy network function virtualisation from select vendors for digital supply chains, according to the data centre operator.

In turn, this enables enterprises to set up virtual network services closest to users, clouds and networks in minutes without the need for physical data centre deployment and hardware requirements.

Such vendors include Cisco, CloudGenix, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Silver Peak, Versa Networks and VMware.

Currently, Network Edge is available in Equinix's ME1, ME2 and ME4 facilities. In addition, the data centre operator is in the final stages of connecting its ME5 facility.

“Network Edge provides a powerful suite of virtual network services and a compelling value proposition for enterprises to scale globally at a predictable cost,” said Guy Danskine, managing director of Equinix Australia.

“The ability to deploy digital-ready infrastructure in minutes is increasingly important for customers, driven by a shift to as-a-service consumption models at the edge of the network.”

The service also integrates with Equinix’s Fabric service, which allows customers to set up direct connectivity with international and local cloud service providers across Australia.

Towards the end of last year, Equinix announced plans for two new Sydney data centres through a $775 million joint venture with PGIM Real Estate in October and opened its third Perth data centre in December.