Edge Centres acquires Queensland's DC Matrix

An artist's rendition of the DC Matrix Sippy Downs data centre. Credit: Edge Centres

Data centre operator Edge Centres has added two new Queensland sites to its portfolio through the acquisition of DC Matrix.

The company, formerly known as Edge Data Centres, will now gain access to two sites located in Sippy Downs, Queensland, and on the Gold Coast that are currently under development.

According to Edge Centres, DC Matrix began development on the sites in October 2021 and expects them to come online later this year.

The new Gold Coast facility, designated EC20, will be Edge Centres’ largest data centre in Australia to date with a capacity of 3.4 MW.

In addition to the purchase of DC Matrix’s facilities, Edge Centres has appointed Adam Gibson, the former's chief digital infrastructure officer as its new chief of operations.

“It’s great to have two private Australian businesses going forward together, working in harmony to create synergies for the future of the country’s edge data centre industry," Gibson said.

"Secondly, the acquisition is going to enable both existing partnerships and new opportunities for Edge Centres to double — or even triple — in the next five years.

"Leveraging DC Matrix’s facilities, partners, staff, expertise and other assets — including the sites north and south of Brisbane — creates powerful synergies with Edge Centres to help deliver on the next stages of the company’s development.”

The acquisition comes four months after Edge Centres lodged development approval (DA) for its first facility in Victoria, which is to be located in Bendigo.

Named EC3, the facility is to be completely solar powered, according to the operator, and, along with three other sites — another one in Victoria as well as one each in NSW and Queensland — is set to start operation by November.