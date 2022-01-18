Dicker Data to distribute Philips business monitors

Will cater for continued demand for monitors in 2022.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Ashley Mar

Dicker Data has signed a distribution partnership with Philips Monitors for the Australian market.

The distribution agreement will see Dicker Data distribute Philips business series monitors across segments including small- to medium-sized business (SMB), enterprise, government and graphic designers.

The partnership, which kicked off on 17 January, is open to all Australian reseller partners, the distributor said.

"We’ve seen tremendous demand for business monitors over the last 24 months as a result of the mass-adoption of hybrid working," said Vlad Mitnovetski, Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer.

"Our appointment as a Philips Monitors distributor provides our partners with yet another compelling choice in this segment, which is in line with our strategy of making the best technology options available to our partners."

Mitnovetski added that 2022 would see high demand for business monitors. "This demand is also being fueled by the fact that businesses must now provide monitor solutions for their employees both in their office and in the individual employee’s home. High-quality monitors designed with ergonomics and health at the forefront are particularly important given how much time we spend using them," he said.

Meanwhile, Adrian Franklin, national sales manager for Philips Monitors in Australia said the vendor was looking forward to "further extend[ing] our support to reseller partners across the Australian IT market.”

In terms of hardware, Dicker Data also recently added the likes of audio visual (AV) hardware maker Neat and Samsung's large format displays (LFDs) to its portfolio.