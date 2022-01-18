Arkahna builds out IP, healthcare play with AV Advisory acquisition

Also picks up new customers and staff, including AV Advisory CEO Andor Varga.

L-R: Leigh Shayler, Joshua Boys, Matthew Menezes (Arkahna) Credit: Arkahna

Microsoft partner Arkahna has acquired the assets of Western Australia-based boutique data consultancy AV Advisory, bolstering its product portfolio and healthcare play.



The deal, which is to be paid in cash for an undisclosed amount, will see the systems integration and consultancy business, which is also based in Western Australia, pick up AV Advisory’s customers, intellectual property and staff.

This includes AV Advisory CEO Andor Varga, who will now be a principal consultant at Arkahna.

“By joining forces with Arkahna we get to focus on what truly excites us and be a part of an exciting new business,” Varga said.

ARN understands that, out of all of AV Advisory’s acquired IP, Arkahna considers the boutique data consultancy’s Data Platform and Reporting Platform automation solutions to be particularly important.

In addition, the asset acquisition also builds on Arkahna’s healthcare focus, as it claimed AV Advisory has become prominent in the data space and has domain experience in the healthcare sector in Western Australia.

“The acquisition of AV Advisory is an exciting time for Arkahna as it will allow us to accelerate our strategy without having to compromise on other areas of our business,” said Arkahna CEO Joshua Boys.

“Our shared focus on the development of intellectual property and product is what made this an easy decision.”

The asset acquisition of AV Advisory comes just under a year after Arkahna opened its doors in 2021, the company formed from a collaboration between Boys, who came from Microsoft as its local Azure business lead, along with Satalyst CTO Leigh Shayler and Insight intelligent applications practice lead Matthew Menezes.