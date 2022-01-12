Yarra Valley Water flows Oracle support through to Rimini Street

Provides the utility company with a primary support engineer and a team of functional and technical engineers.

Water utility company Yarra Valley Water has switched its Oracle software support over to third party provider Rimini Street, moving away from the vendor.



Under the arrangement, which is for an undetermined length of time and price point, Rimini Street will handle Yarra Valley Water’s Oracle software maintenance and support, providing it with a primary support engineer and a team of functional and technical engineers.

Prior to the full switchover to Rimini Street, the third party provider helped out when Yarra Valley Water experienced an outage, with Sandra Sanderson, the water utility company’s head of ICT operations claiming that it was able to return to normality quickly as a result.

“Rimini Street is the definition of ‘peace of mind’ – proving to be a genuine partner that can deliver 24/7 service, particularly in a time of crisis,” she said.

The switch to Rimini Street comes as the water utility company sets out on a digital transformation journey, part of which includes upgrading its ageing systems.

“Our work is highly regulated by the Victorian government and we have a responsibility to ensure we contain costs and deliver on the commitments we make in our five-year plan,” Sanderson said.

“Naturally, the government has shown a keen interest in our digital transformation strategy and how it will impact their constituents, so we needed to find a way to upgrade our operations – and digitally transform – without impacting our service and without increasing customer bills.”

This isn’t the first time Rimini Street has helped an Australian utility company swap out Oracle support with its own. Last year in September, the third party provider took over the handling of Origin Energy’s e-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Fusion Middleware and Hyperion services.