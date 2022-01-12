Macquarie Government joins NSW cloud panel

Claims to be the first ASX-listed company to join purchasing agreement.

Aidan Tudehope (Macquarie Government) Credit: Macquarie Government

Macquarie Government has joined the NSW cloud purchasing panel after signing a whole-of-government agreement with the state government.

The Macquarie Telecom Group-owned unit claims it is the first Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company to join the cloud consumption panel. As a result of the agreement, the company hopes to invest in a raft of new roles.

The panel enables the consumption of cloud and associated services by NSW government agencies and other eligible non-government bodies.

According to Macquarie Government, the panel incorporates services such as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), including storage, network and security and secure internet gateway (SIG).

The panel also includes platform-as-a-service (PaaS), including cloud training and cloud migration, and will make it easier for state agencies to access Macquarie’s sovereign cyber expertise and secure cloud, network, and data centre services.

“The panel is a key element of the NSW government’s Cloud Strategy, which aims to rapidly advance the use of cloud services with the support of local providers,” said Aidan Tudehope, managing director of Macquarie Government.

“NSW is fast becoming a world leader in cloud and cyber security and we are proud to be providing government agencies with these services for more than 20 years. This is a huge step in that journey, but it’s more than that. It illustrates the range of cloud capabilities sovereign Australian companies can now provide to achieve whole-of-government agreements, which have typically been afforded to multinational providers.”

Last year, Macquarie Government launched its security operations centre as-a-service (SOCaaS) in order to capitalise on Australia's public sector need for cyber safety.



The unit now offers 24/7 event monitoring and alert response to government agencies from its existing SOCs in Sydney and Canberra.