AWS names new A/NZ channel chief

Sumal Karunanayake replaces former channel lead Davinia Simon.

Sumal Karunanayake (AWS)

Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has replaced its former Australia and New Zealand channel chief Davinia Simon with Technology One's Sumal Karunanayake. 

Based in Melbourne, Karunanayake has joined the global cloud provider after spending two-and-a-half years as Technology One's regional general manager. 

He will now hold the title of AWS head of partner and alliance sales for A/NZ. 

Prior to working at Tech One, Karunanayake was the general manager, general business and channels, at SAP in Australia.

Before that, he led the DevOps business for CA Technologies across Asia Pacific and Japan. Karunanayake has also worked in Europe, where he ran EMEA operations for NetSuite, and Singapore, where he established the ForgeRock Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) operations. 

His appointment follows the departure of former AWS head of channel and alliances Davinia Simon, who moved to join Stax in September last year. 

Simon took over the A/NZ channel and alliances leadership duties when former AWS head of partnerships and alliances Corrie Briscoe stepped into a regional Asia Pacific and Japan role in May 2020. 

Briscoe's promotion saw AWS drive its partner ecosystem towards building on the foundations of in-depth customer knowledge and expertise, delivered through unique IP and services. 


Tags AWSDavinia SimonSumal Karunanayake

