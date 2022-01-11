ThycoticCentrify appoints Paul Barge as A/NZ channel chief

Paul Barge (ThycoticCentrify) Credit: ThycoticCentrify

Newly merged privileged access management (PAM) powerhouse ThycoticCentrify has appointed Paul Barge to lead its partner and alliance community in Australia and New Zealand.

Barge joined the vendor, which completed a merger between Thycotic and Centrify last April, from Quest Software, where he spent almost three years as partner alliance manager.

Based in Sydney, Barge will be tasked with growing ThycoticCentrify's regional partner ecosystem while educating the community on threats such as ransomware and PAM’s role in tackling the issue.

“PAM has become a key battleground in cyber security and the combined ThycoticCentrify is perfectly positioned to support our distribution channel partners and their customers," he said.

"Most organisations are yet to effectively implement PAM, which according to Gartner is the number one project they should focus on to reduce cyber risk.”

Barge has a three-decade career in the A/NZ and UK IT communities, working for the likes of Dell, Brocade, NEC, Cisco, Red Hat and spending 10 years at Microsoft.

He will now report to Kris Hansen, ThycoticCentrify's Asia Pacific strategic alliance director who joined the vendor in 2020.

“Paul’s channel management experience across some of the largest IT companies in the world makes him the right choice to accelerate the growth of the A/NZ ThycoticCentrify partner ecosystem and enable our partners to succeed and provide comprehensive PAM solutions to their customers,” said Hansen.