Microsoft and Amazon lead global 2021 vendor enterprise revenue ladder

Microsoft and Amazon have been ranked as the top IT vendors in terms of global enterprise revenue and revenue growth, respectively, during 2021.

Over the course of last year, Microsoft stood out from the top global 13 IT vendors for annual revenue with US$120 billion generated from sales to enterprises and service providers, according to market analysis firm Synergy Research Group.

While this represents year-on-year growth of 24 per cent, Amazon took the crown for the largest growth percentage during 2021, out of the top 13, clocking 36 per cent growth, the firm claimed.

Behind Amazon was Salesforce with 35 per cent growth and Microsoft with 24 per cent growth. The rest of the top 13 only managed single digit growth, save for IBM, Fujitsu and Ericsson, which remained flat, and Huawei, which declined by 9 per cent.

In total, the 13 vendors brought in a combined US$613 billion during the year, a 10 per cent increase from the year prior.



“The performance of the technology titans was a bit of a mixed bag in 2021, but the good news is that only Huawei saw its revenues decline and that was due to factors that were largely beyond its control. Across a broad swathe of enterprise technology markets, vendors saw double-digit revenue growth,” said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research Group.

“Cloud and software-oriented markets were the standout performers, driving stellar growth for AWS [Amazon Web Services], Microsoft and Salesforce. Vendors whose sales are focused primarily on more traditional on-premise products or infrastructure will continue to have a hard time generating exciting levels of growth.”

In 2020, Microsoft was deemed to be the decade's top enterprise "mega-vendor" by Synergy Research Group, with it generating annual enterprise revenue of US$50 billion in direct and channel sales since 2009 with Amazon following behind at over US$30 billion.