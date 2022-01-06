Nutanix seals Michael Magura’s promotion to APJ channel lead

Took over in interim capacity at the end of last year.

Michael Magura (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has cemented the appointment of Michael Magura as vice president for channel sales in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Singapore, Magura took on the role in an interim capacity after Jacob Pereira left his position as APJ channels senior director late last year.

However, Nutanix has now officially appointed Magura to the role of APJ channel chief in an ongoing capacity, promoting him from his former role as head of ecosystem marketing.

Magura first joined Nutanix in Singapore in December 2015 as its head of marketing. He was subsequently promoted to ecosystem marketing head four years later.

Before joining Nutanix, Magura worked at VMware in Singapore as senior director for global alliance partner marketing and as director of partner marketing in APJ. He also worked at Sun Microsystems as regional director of its reference architecture group for Asia Pacific.

Originally from the United States, Magura has also lived and worked in Taipei, Beijing and Bangkok since he moved to Asia in 1995.

“Michael is an exceptional leader who has proven time and again his ability to grow businesses by building and expanding strategic, solution-oriented and mutually beneficial partnerships across APJ,” said Christian Alvarez, global SVP of channel sales at Nutanix.

“I look forward to Michael building the next chapter of growth for Nutanix through enabling the full potential of his team and our diverse partner ecosystem across APJ.”

Pereira, whom Magura effectively replaces in his new role, moved to a new role as head of channels for Zoom in Asia Pacific (APAC) in November last year.

The role sees the Singapore-based executive lead the vendor's partner sales unit, with the new recruit responsible for managing the company's partner ecosystem in Asia Pacific, a growth region for the video conferencing platform vendor.

Last year saw Nutanix adopt a dual distribution strategy for Australia and New Zealand that saw Tech Data and Arrow dropped from the line-up, with Ingram Micro stepping up to sit alongside the vendor's existing partnership with Dicker Data.