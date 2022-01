Python nabs programming language of the year honours

For the second year in a row, the Tiobe index identified Python as the programming language whose popularity increased the most.

Credit: Dreamstime

For the second consecutive year, Python has been named TIobe’s programming language of the year, a distinction the company awards to the language with the highest increase in ratings – or popularity – for the year 2021.

Python’s year-over-year increase in popularity was 1.86 per cent, according to Tiobe, with a year-end rating of 13.58 per cent in the Tiobe index.

Tiobe noted this was still far below Java’s all-time record of 26.49 per cent achieved in 2001. Tiobe said C# was on its way to becoming the language of the year but was surpassed by Python in the last month.

Python, which has become a staple in data science, devops, and web development, also is now the most popular language in Tiobe’s rankings. Ranking as the third most popular language in the index at the beginning of 2021, Python ascended to the top spot in October.

The monthly Tiobe Programming Community index draws on popular search engines to assess language popularity, based on the number of skilled engineers worldwide, courses, and third-party vendors pertinent to a language. Tiobe, which provides software quality services, identifies Swift, Go, Rust, and Kotlin as languages on an upward trajectory in the index.

The top 10 languages in the Tiobe index for January 2022 were as follows:

Python, 13.58 per cent C, 12.44 per cent Java 10.66 per cent C++, 8.29 per cent C#, 5.68 per cent Visual Basic, 4.74 per cent JavaScript, 2.09 per cent Assembly, 1.85 per cent SQL, 1.8 per cent Swift, 1.41 per cent

Python also topped this month’s Pypl Popularity of Programming Language index, which analyses how often language tutorials are searched in Google. The Pypl top 10 for January 2022 were as follows:

Python, 28.74 per cent Java, 18.01 per cent JavaScript, 9.07 per cent C/C++, 7.4 per cent C#, 7.27 per cent PHP, 6.06 per cent R, 4.19 per cent Objective-C, 2.27 per cent Swift, 1.91 per cent TypeScript, 1.74 per cent